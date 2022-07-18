Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

