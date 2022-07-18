Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of MA opened at $336.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.79.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
