Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,579 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

