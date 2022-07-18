Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,718 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.6 %

EW stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

