Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,862 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for approximately 4.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.45% of WestRock worth $55,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

