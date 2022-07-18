Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

Paychex stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

