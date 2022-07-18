Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $76,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

