Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

