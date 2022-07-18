Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEBK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.38. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.