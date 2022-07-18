Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,515. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

