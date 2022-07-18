Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.51. 107,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,578. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

