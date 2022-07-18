Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

