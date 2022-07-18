Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 3,131 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

EJUL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.