Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,258.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Essex LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,624.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $527.97. 41,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.