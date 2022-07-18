Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 3.90% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NJAN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,149. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

