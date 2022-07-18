Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 525.6% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,554. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.