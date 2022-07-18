Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,606,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Stock Performance
Pervasip stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 9,540,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853,424. Pervasip has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Pervasip Company Profile
