PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,417,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,188,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,893. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.