Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.62 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 2.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.84. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,900. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

