Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $279,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.36. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.