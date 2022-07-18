Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 23.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 287.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 49,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.88.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $190.54 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.