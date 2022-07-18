Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $234,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $94.07. 21,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.