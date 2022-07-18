Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $550,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. 4,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,863,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

