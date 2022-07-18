Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 332,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 321,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,327,652. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

