Phoenix Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 3.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 34.8% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 72.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 60,521 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

