Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 194 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

