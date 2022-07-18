Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 145.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average is $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

