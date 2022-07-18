Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.55. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,349. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

