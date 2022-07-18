Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $881,637.86 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,079.95 or 0.99896370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00216486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00258327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005760 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,712,981 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

