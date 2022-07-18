Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $496,073.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00006046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

