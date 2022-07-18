PlayGame 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,169.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $277,891.02 and $4,169.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

