Pmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,030.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.64 or 0.06679923 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023848 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00262520 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00102477 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00660768 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001382 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00532584 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005990 BTC.
Pmeer Profile
PMEER is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.
Buying and Selling Pmeer
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
