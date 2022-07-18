Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOM. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

PCOM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

