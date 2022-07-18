Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $343,320.89 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $343,320.89 and $163.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00554894 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005452 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00184228 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

