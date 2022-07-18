Polkadot One Day Trading Volume Reaches $488.50 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and $488.50 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.55 or 0.00034005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 833.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.15 or 0.04301047 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
