Polkadot One Day Trading Volume Reaches $488.50 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and $488.50 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.55 or 0.00034005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 833.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.15 or 0.04301047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

