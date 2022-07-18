Polkamarkets Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $339,605.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $339,605.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

