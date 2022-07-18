PornRocket Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. PornRocket has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $10,400.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PornRocket has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One PornRocket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.20 or 0.05742494 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020902 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.
PornRocket Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 390,950,818,865,503 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
Buying and Selling PornRocket
Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.