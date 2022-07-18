PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in PowerSchool by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

PWSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 9,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

