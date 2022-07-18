Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Precipio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,443. Precipio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.