Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 928,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Premier Financial by 995.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

