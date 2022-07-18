Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $121.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

Progressive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,583. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

