Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY22 guidance to $5.14-5.18 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,140. Prologis has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Prologis

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.