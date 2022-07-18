ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $34.65

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $36.22. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 18,957 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

