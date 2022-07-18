ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $51.64

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $49.83. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 941,865 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.