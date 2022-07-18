Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of PTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 60,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Proterra has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 9.37.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares during the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $101,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 2,755,024 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $15,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 1st quarter worth $11,478,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

