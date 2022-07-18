Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.25) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($19.80) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.04) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.43) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($19.96).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 978.60 ($11.64) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 881 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.63). The stock has a market cap of £26.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,398.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 993.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,091.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

