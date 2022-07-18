Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

