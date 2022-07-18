Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 64.4% in June

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY remained flat at $3.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $38.13.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.