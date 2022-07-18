Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 64.4% in June

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY remained flat at $3.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $38.13.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.