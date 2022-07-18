QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. QHSLab has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

