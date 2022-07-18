Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Quant has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $66.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $105.70 or 0.00476282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.87 or 0.02329049 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00388249 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

